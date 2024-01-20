Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s tension escalates at son Saint’s basketball game in LA – a shocking family showdown!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West face off at their son’s basketball game – what does this mean for their marriage?

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, were spotted having a tense stare-down while supporting their son, Saint West, at his basketball game in Los Angeles, California. The former Kimye couple’s apparent tension was so palpable that it could almost be physically felt.

Supporting Saint West: Kim and Kanye’s conflicting body language

Kim and Kanye showed up to support their 8-year-old son, Saint, but their body language told a different story. Paparazzi caught the A-listers sitting in the same row but made sure to keep two empty seats between them. It was clear that they weren’t engaging in any conversation, choosing to bury themselves in their cellphones, only occasionally diverting their attention to the game. A subtle acknowledgment occurred when Kim arrived at the gym with their daughter, Chicago, but there was no verbal interaction between the ex-couple.

A history of strife: The rocky journey of Kim and Kanye’s relationship

The couple first met through singer Brandy, a close friend of Kim’s and the sister of her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. They started dating in 2012 and eventually tied the knot two years later. However, fast forward seven years, and Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. Since then, the pair has been embroiled in numerous public disagreements, with their personal and family matters being laid bare for the world to see. With four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, their animosity has taken center stage.

The social media showdown: Kim and Kanye’s public war of words

Kanye took to Instagram to accuse Kim of questionable behavior concerning their children. This included posting a screenshot of a TikTok video and alleging that Kim had wrongfully allowed North to appear on the platform. Kim, on the other hand, responded to Kanye’s outbursts, expressing the pain she felt from his constant attacks on social media and in interviews.

In conclusion, the ongoing dispute between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems far from resolution, with the tension between the two being undeniable. While their marriage may be over, the drama surrounding them continues, leaving fans and spectators waiting to see what unfolds next.