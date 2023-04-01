Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics & More

If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It’s nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin’s firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it’s long-lasting because it’s transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.

A makeup artist shared, “This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way.”