Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics & More

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It’s nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin’s firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it’s long-lasting because it’s transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.

A makeup artist shared, “This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way.”

Latest News

Previous article
Snap up one of our Sun Holidays From £9.50 as we celebrate ten years

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact