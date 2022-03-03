Ukrainian Forces Use Home-Turf Knowledge to Stymie Russia

STUTTGART, Germany — The Ukrainian military is conducting a hugely effective and “mobile” defense, using their innate knowledge of their home turf to stymie Russian forces on multiple fronts, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the top military adviser to President Biden, said early Thursday.

Although the strategic city of Kherson fell to Russia on Wednesday, officials said that Ukrainian forces were mounting battles up and down the Russian lines with what they described as a resourcefulness and creativity that could trip up Russian troops for weeks or months to come.

General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the tactics employed by Ukrainian troops included using mobile weapons systems to bedevil the Russians wherever they could. Ukraine’s troops, he said, are “fighting with extraordinary skill and courage against Russian forces.”

In standing up to an invading country that dwarfs their own and demonstrating their willingness to die to protect it, “fighting Ukrainian people have become the eyes and ears of the world,” General Milley said.