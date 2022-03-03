What causes an Enlarged Liver

A large liver can indicate a variety of diseases such as cirrhosis and hepatitis as well as liver cancer (via the Mayo Clinic). Many of these conditions are linked to lifestyle risk factors. These include excessive alcohol consumption, overuse prescription drugs or nutritional supplements, as well as obesity.

An appointment with your doctor is necessary to determine the cause of an enlarged heart. There are also steps you can take to prevent an enlarged liver, including eating a healthy diet, drinking alcohol in moderation, keeping your body weight within a healthy range, not overdoing it with vitamins and herbal supplements, and limiting your exposure to harsh chemicals like insecticides and industrial cleaners (via the Mayo Clinic). You should also take precautions to prevent the spread of contagious diseases such as hepatitis C through blood contact. It can lead to an enlarged liver and long-term liver damage. The Hepatitis C Trust).