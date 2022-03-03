Ukraine Crisis: Russian Convoy Stalled Outside Kyiv, Troops Move into Kherson

As the seventh day of the invasion was over, Russian troops found themselves stuck on the outskirts Kyiv.

Russia claims to be in control of Kherson (its first major Ukrainian city).

There was a huge blast in the center of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, which is about the size of Philadelphia. One man was filming a selfie when the missile struck. The debris fell, but miraculously he survived.

One civilian kept a video diary while she was walking through the rubble.

“Russia bombarded yesterday and in the night and this morning, the historical center of Kharkiv. This is the downtown. Show this to those in Russia,”She said.

According to reports, at least 300 Russian soldiers have surrendered while others refuse to fight.

On a Ukrainian website, videos of Russian POWs demoralized are posted.

One viral video depicts a young Russian prisoner being served tea and bread by Ukrainian civilians before calling it home.

“They have been really hammered by the Ukrainians. For these young, Russian soldiers, these conscripts who have been sent to a place where they didn’t know they were going into combat, I just can’t imagine what their mental state must be in,”Brendan Kearney, a former U.S. Marine Corps Colonel, said.

According to a Ukrainian government spokesperson, a elite force of Russian mercenaries has been sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zilenskyy. “eliminated.”