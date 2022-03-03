Rolling Stone Heads to SXSW “Unsmoke the Future”Series

Over the years, SXSW has become a veritable who’s who of creative thinkers Stay on the cutting-edge of music, tech, and culture. This year promises to be no different—and after a two-year virtual hiatus, a cross-disciplinary A gathering of thought leaders will descend on Austin, Texas. revitalize the city’s hallowed festival grounds.

From March 12th – 15th, Rolling Stone, BlogHer, Philip Morris International will join us To bring you “Unsmoke the Future.” The four-day speaker series, hosted at 800 Congress, will be passed the microphone for industry trailblazers or creative powerhouses who wish to speak

The rapidly changing futures of business, society, and government.

The series underscores PMI’s commitment to driving discourse around some of today’s most debated topics. For the chance to engage with us, join us SXSW is open for conversation, whether you are there for one or four days!

Check out PMI’s panel descriptions below. These events should be noted These are available for SXSW badge holders aged 21 or older. Are you not a badge-holder Be Register early as places are limited and first-come first-served.serve.

Day 1: Saturday March 12

People—Unleashing the Power of the Individual

Panel | Inclusive Future

Companies are striving to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces. Although we can measure and report diversity, it remains a challenge. measure one of the most important metrics – inclusion. As the world Companies must be more transparent and accountable. How can technology be used to make society more inclusive? workplace?



Day 2: Sunday March 13

Business—The Speed of Change

The New Decision-Makers| The New Decision-Makers

Technology and social media platforms offer the average consumer a new way to communicate with others. Unparalleled influence on products, services and markets You have more options Research and growing demands for transparency are driving consumers to seek out information. Change is happening at an unprecedented rate. This panel features thought leaders discussing how to make change happen at record speeds. Consumers are using this power to their advantage.



Day 3: Monday March 14

People—Changing the World for Better through Listening

Trust & Relationships| Trust & Relationships

Our panel of change makers and thought leaders discuss why it’s crucial to Building trusting and strong relationships with followers is important. People with the truth.



Day 4: Tuesday March 15

Business—Governing Business for Better

Panel | Governing Business for Better

As global issues become more complex, it is imperative that we take immediate action. Business leaders and governments are working together to find solutions. Recent government initiatives, such as the bipartisan bill for infrastructure, are now available. Let’s see how government and business leaders could work together on ideas Shape the future.

Please note: All panel discussions must begin at 11 a.m.