UK Weather 30C Britain is hotter than Athens September brings the last bit of Summer!

Temperatures across the UK are expected to get hotter than those in Athens this week, with sunny, warm weather that’s arrived for many today expected to stick around.

The mercury is expected to hover around the mid-20s in many parts of the country, coinciding with pupils’ first week back at school. Schools across England and Wales were reopened last week. Students in Scotland and Northern Ireland have already returned.

However, the Met Office stated it was still “touch and go” It is not clear whether certain areas will experience official heatwaves. This occurs when there are at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures. These can vary from one area to the next.

Temperatures in London are expected to soar to 28C on Monday and 29C on Tuesday.

Northern regions are also likely to experience an increase in temperatures, with Liverpool experiencing highs of 23C (73.4F on Monday) and 27C (80.6F on Tuesday).

The pleasant conditions are expected to be shared by both Scotland and Northern Ireland, with temperatures of 23C and 22C forecast in Aberdeen and Belfast respectively.

This is the good news after a balmy weekend. According to provisional Met Office data, Sunday’s high temperature was 27.1C at Wiggonholt in west Sussex.

It ironically occurs after the official ending of summer (from a meteorological standpoint), which is August 31.

According to the Met Office, the warm spell should last until Wednesday. However, some areas could be in danger. “borderline” You can experience an official heatwave.

If a location records at least three consecutive days of high temperatures, it meets the UK heatwave threshold. These maximum temperatures vary from one country to the next.

The daily maximum temperature levels include 25C (77F) for central England and Wales – where it has been forecast the threshold could be exceeded – and 28C (82.4F) for London and the South East.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said it wasn’t uncommon for the UK to get warm spells heading into early September.

“There’s a chance of some areas reaching heatwave criteria, but that is fairly borderline and the breakdown that is happening on Wednesday will subdue the temperatures as well,” He stated.

On Wednesday, a weather change was predicted to bring possible thunderstorms to southwest England.

“So it will be touch and go for some places whether a heatwave is officially in the forecast,” Dixon said.

“Temperatures (on Monday) are going to be widely in the mid-20s, especially in the south, where there’s going to be spells of good sunshine.

“Heading into Tuesday, that warmth spreads further north across the country, bringing a fine and dry day for most with that warm weather extending across the UK.”

Dixon stated that the mercury will likely rise above the UK’s average of 18C (64.4F) for September.