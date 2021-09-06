Rapper DMX 5 Year Old Son Exodus Still Mourns His Death! Fans are Heart Broken..

Rapper DMX’s death is still a shock to his fans, but much more, it is a heartbreaking experience for his family, especially his 5-year-old son who recently asked to be with his father.

DMX was a beloved icon for years thanks to his many chart-topping songs, energetic performances, and love of Hollywood.

Despite his talent and fame, DMX was unable or willing to quit drugs. This led to a series of health problems that nearly cost his life. His death was shocking and the music community and his fans took to social media to mourn him.

Rapper DMX performs during week 5 of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at UIC Pavilion, July 23, 2017.

All seemed to have been gradually forgotten until a recent post from the late rapper’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, opened old wounds after she shared a heartbreaking story involving their 5-year-old son, Exodus.

Almost five months since the rapper left the world, his little boy still hopes to see him come home or at least meet him in heaven since that’s where everyone said his father is.

A comment from a fan saying that DMX’s child is missing his dad

In the touching post, the 28-year-old Grief The pain of watching her toddler cry was described by mom. She said that her son misses him so much. Lindstrom captioned the Post.

“It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son asks mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…! He misses his daddy so much.”

Shortly after the post was shared, fans could not hold back tears and took to the comments section to express their grief. One fan Writes. “this would tear me up all the way man.”

A second fan Comment. “this just made me sad.” Another user who Read the post described it as heartbreaking. while a fourth comment read, “so sad, it’s even sad when it comes out of a child’s mouth.”

He was also first to see his five first albums reach number 1 on the Billboard charts.

A sad fan described the post as the worst in the world. DMX Passed After spending one week in a coma fighting to save his life, he recovered from a heart attack and was released on April 9.

In 2016, he welcomed Exodus (the 15th child) into his home. A recent post Shown The boy is looking at a mural that depicts his father’s childhood home.

Grammy-award nominee Tashera and Tashera Simmons had four children. However, the rapper was not married to her. reportedly Nine other children were born to him with different women.

DMX was raised in a difficult home and suffered abuse from his parents to become one the most prominent figures of his era. During his youth, the late 50-year old had to take classes in law.