Teen Moms Star Catelynn L Lowell Baby New Name!

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, and Catelynn Lowell are sharing the name of their daughter. They welcomed their fourth child recently. They have shared sweet images of her with their family on social media over the past few weeks. However, they have not referred to her. “Baby R.”The joy of the baby’s birth brings joy Teen Mom Stars such as Lowell shared that she had a miscarriage and is desperate for a husband. “just one more child” To make her family complete.

“We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!”Celebuzz! Catelynn, per MTV News. “Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her. Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief.”

Lowell took her previous miscarriage very seriously, sharing encouragement with family members on social media who may also have experienced such, writing. “I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have. Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone, and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK…I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share…but again, you’re not alone.”

They share their wish for a baby boy in a sneak peek of the Season 10 premiere episode. “We really want to have a boy. We even looked at gender selection,” Lowell, 29 years old, told producers. “Getting pregnant hasn’t been easy,” She explained the details to viewers. “I had a miscarriage a few years ago followed by a bunch of false positives and then another miscarriage. And even though all of the heartbreak, we kept trying.”

They have three additional children, Novalee (6 years old) and Vaeda (2 years old), who were both born in 2015 and 2019. Their daughter Carly was adopted after her birth in 2009. Carly’s birth was documented. 16 & PregnantAs well as Teen Mom. Despite having been adopted openly, they’ve struggled with Carly to forge a personal bond. Brandon and Teresa, Carly’s birth parents have been open about their struggles to maintain balance and respect with an unconventional family. Lowell and Baltierra were married in 2015.

The upcoming season will document Lowell’s pregnancy as well as Rya’s birth.