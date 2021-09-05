UK Sun-lovers warned to apply cream and wear a hat 30C is set to hit! Weather Forecast

According to the Met Office, the weather forecast for the next few days is warm.

Brits looking to soak up the sun this weekend are reminded to use sunscreen and to wear a hat because temperatures are expected to reach 30C.

While it might be ending summer, forecasters say that the sun’s rays still have enough power to burn. Therefore, anyone who is planning on heading outside should be aware.

Many people chose to staycation rather than taking on quarantine rules abroad because of rain and floods.

The peak of summer is now over, but there are still sunny days ahead.

On Sunday, warm weather will arrive with temperatures reaching around 28C. Tuesday’s highs will be in part before thunderstorms end the heat spell.

According to the Met Office: The storms will move eastward into next weekend after moving west in parts of England and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “The sun is still fairly strong so if you’re going to be in the sun for kind of a good length of time, wear a hat and some sun cream because even though it would be kind of past the peak of the summer, the sun can still burn you at this time of year.”

Snell stated that temperatures will likely be higher than anticipated for this time of the year.

He stated: “For some of us I think they will probably be a good five degrees above average for the time of year.

“We’re likely to see an average temperature of 21C in the southern regions of the UK by September 1.

“In the north, we are probably looking more around the high teens so 17-18C.”

Snell also stated: “September over the last decade or so, we have had a warm spell especially towards the beginning of the month.”

High-pressure conditions in the UK west had caused cloudy conditions for many people over the last week. But these systems will draw southward over this weekend, bringing warm winds from Europe.

Scotland and Northern Ireland should see less warm weather as fronts from the North Atlantic are likely to bring with them rainy spells.

UK forecast for next 5 days

Today:

Early cloud breaking and thinning leave most areas warm, dry and sunny with sunny spells. This afternoon, the skies are cloudier in western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tonight:

Cloudy evenings and rain showers over Western Scotland and Northern Ireland, spreading eastwards to the rest of Scotland as well as northern England. Clear spells are possible further south.

Monday

Most of Scotland, Northern England, and Northern Ireland are cloudy, with some showery rain. Further south, it is dry with sunny periods.

Outlook for Tuesday through Thursday:

Sunny spells Tuesday and very warm. Similar Wednesday. However, heavy showers are spreading to the southwest. Showers are becoming more common Thursday. They will be particularly heavy in the northwest.