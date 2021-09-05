England Vs Andorra Kick-off Time Where to Watch? TV and Live Stream Information!

England will host Andorra at Wembley this Sunday. It should be a comfortable fixture in the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifying campaign.

England will face Andorra at Wembley Stadium, fresh off a resounding victory over Hungary by 4-0 away, as the Three Lions attempt to win three more points.

England won last time out thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, as well as Declan Rice. This was despite some of England’s stars being subject to racist abuses by sections of the home crowd.

Gareth Southgate’s team is currently top of their World Cup qualifying group. They have a comfortable five-point advantage over their closest challengers in Poland or Hungary, who both sit on seven points.

In normal circumstances, Andorra would finish last, but with San Marino as FIFA’s lowest-ranked soccer team, they might avoid a disappointing finish.

Southgate has the opportunity to heavily rotate his team and give minutes to players who are otherwise starved due to the difficulty of the match.

Andorra may face a few fringe players in England, given Wednesday’s trip to Poland.

Kick-off and where you can watch

England vs Andorra kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 5 pm BST on Sunday.

ITV will broadcast the game live, with coverage starting at 4.30 pm.

ITV has made it possible to view the match online through the ITV Player and ITV Hub.

A highlights show will also be shown at 10.30 pm, featuring action from the match as well as other European qualifiers.

Match odds

England is the overwhelming favorite to win the contest while Andorra is a huge underdog given their FIFA ranking, which is 156th.

Grosvenor Sports odds:

England N/A

Draw 30/1

Andorra 55/1

Team news

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, a new Manchester United player, was not able to participate in Thursday’s win against Hungary due to a minor injury. This will prevent him from participating in the contest.

Liverpool’s star Trent Alexander-Arnold could be included as his Reds teammate Jordan Henderson is also expected to start.

Patrick Bamford will make his debut following his first call-up. Jesse Lingard will also be making his debut.