Amanda Peterson Downfall Nation Wide Teen Idol to Arrests and Mystery Death!

Amanda Peterson died on July 3, 2015. Her body was found dead at her home. It was the end of an actress, who had promise but never lived up.

Her mother suspects that Amanda Peterson died from sleep apnea after she was found dead at her home on July 3, 2015.

But, Amanda’s autopsy report and toxicology report were released months later. It revealed the tragic cause of her death. Find out more about Amanda and her tragic passing.

AMANDA’S EXPERIENCES IN EARLY LIFE

Amanda was born in Greeley Colorado. She was the youngest child of her three siblings. James Peterson and Silvia Peterson. Amanda began acting like a child. When Her career began, she used the name Mandy Peterson, the name her friends and family called her.

She was seven years old when she first made her stage appearance. Then, she appeared in the musical film. “Annie.”She has also had guest roles in “Silver Spoons” And “Father Murphy” Over 50 TV commercials were filmed with her.

Amanda was first seen in the 1985 film. “Explorers.”She was then cast as “Sunny Sisk” In the highly-rated, award-winning miniseries “A Year in the Life.”For her role in the miniseries, she won a Young Artist Award as Best Young Actress.

Amanda Peterson plays Abigail Baywood, in the TV movie “Posing: Inspired by Three Real Stories” Amanda, 15, starred as a teenager in the comedy “Boy Rents Girl.”The film also featured Patrick Dempsey, an actor. Later, the title was added. “Boy Rents Girl” changed to “Can’t Buy Me, Love.”

After its 1987 release, the book received mixed reviews but was a big hit. Amanda and Dempsey were soon idols among teens. Teen magazines such as Tiger Beat and Teen Beat featured the pair on their covers.

LATER ROLES & EDUCATION

Amanda was a star in the 1988 movie, Post-Apocalyptic. “The Lawless Land, “Roger Corman produced her. One year later, she appeared in the teen drama. “Listen to Me.”

Amanda Peterson attended the premiere of “Listen To Me” On May 3, 1989, at the Academy Theater, Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

In 1989 Amanda returned to Greeley, her hometown. She graduated from high school. After graduating from high school, she was offered a part in the TV film. “Fatal Charm, “In 1990. Amanda enrolled at Middlebury College in the fall of 1990.

During her semester break, she was a guest star in the movie “Doogie Howser M.D.”Amanda dropped out of college the following year and began acting again. In 1994, Amanda starred in the movie “The Last of Us”. “Windrunner,” Jason Wilson also starred in a fantasy movie.

AMANDA’S LATTER YEARS

Amanda quit acting in 1994. She then returned to Greeley, where she had retired from acting. Her dad said that she had left the entertainment business to begin a new chapter in her life. For one year, she enrolled at Colorado State University. She then continued her studies at the University of Northern Colorado.

Amanda Peterson was sighted in Beverly Hills on August 8, 1988, at Ed Debevic’s Restaraunt. Photo: Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

The actress who died in 2006 was married twice and had two children. She was married to Joseph Robert Skutvik in her first marriage, and to David Hartley in her second. Amanda fell to new lows during the latter half of her life. She was arrested five times between May 2012 and October 2000.

She was also arrested for harassment, DUI, possessing drug paraphernalia and third-degree assault. She was also suspected of distributing Schedule 2 controlled substances.

From September 2005 to December 2005, she spent three months in prison. She was last arrested in April 2012 for a misdemeanor DUI charge and possession of narcotics apparatus. She was also convicted of drug abuse in May 2012.

Amanda Peterson attended the premiere “Cry Freedom” Photo: Getty Images| Photo: Getty Images

Amanda modeled for Eric Hartsock in Colorado in 2012. The motorcycle-chic photoshoot took Amanda to Greeley in knee-high leather boots and a tank.

She tied a bandana to her ponytail and took photos in an antique car as well as on the back of a bike. A single photo also shows her with a snake wrapped around her neck. It was her last photoshoot.

AMANDA’S DEATH

Amanda was found dead in her home on July 3, 2015 There had been talking of her coming back before she died. She was writing her autobiography, and she had a story to share.

The life and sudden death of the Colorado teen star took everyone by surprise. In a chat, ET shared her last day with ET and said that ET was in good spirits.

Sylvia said that despite Amanda’s Troubled past and history with drugs, she had been clean for a long time. Her death was not due to drug use, she said. She also said that her daughter was depressed and suffered from sleep apnea. However, she didn’t know if she had any serious heart problems.

A toxicology and autopsy report on Amanda was published Wednesday, September 3, 2015. Took their lives in accidental morphine overdose. The report stated that she took morphine medication from her friend to relieve unspecified pain about a week prior to her death.

Amanda did not have any morphine prescriptions, but doctors found several medications for heart and lung diseases. Gabapentin was also prescribed for her after a hysterectomy.

Amanda Peterson portrays Sunny Sisk on an episode of the TV series “A YEAR IN THE LIFE” which aired on September 23, 1987.

Although Amanda was found with high levels of Gabapentin, the coroner’s office determined that Amanda died of respiratory depression from morphine addiction.

Many people who worked with Amanda left tributes after her passing. Hartsock, who worked with her on her last photo shoot, said she was kind-hearted and had the greatest smile.

Dempsey stated that Amanda would be alive and well in his memories. Dempsey also acknowledged that she had died too early and sent his condolences to her family. Many other tributes were offered to Amanda, whose tragic death still hurts.

The information in this article is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The information contained on this NEWS.AMOMAMA.COM website, including all text and images, is provided for general information only. NEWS.AMOMAMA.COM cannot be held responsible for any action you take as a result. Consult your healthcare provider before beginning any type of treatment.