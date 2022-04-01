UK daily Covid cases drop again with 74.720 new infections ‘promising sign this wave is fading’

THE UK’S daily Covid cases have fallen once again in a “promising sign this wave is fading”.

The Government announced an additional 74,720 new infections today, a drop of 24 per cent on last Thursday’s 98,204.

2 The UK’s Covid deaths and cases today and during the pandemic

It’s the ninth day in a row that daily Covid cases come down, including Saturday and Sunday when figures are not reported.

A further 192 deaths have also been announced today.

This is an increase on the 165 recorded last Thursday. However, death trends are not as clear-cut as cases.

Hospitalisations are also on the upslope.

The week-total admissions for the week are 11% higher than the previous week.

Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dame Jenny Harries stated that Covid-19 infection rates are still high. “a very high level”They do not translate into hospital admissions or deaths.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are around three-and-a-half million people in the last week up to that point, up to March 25, which is a very high level.

“But what we’re not seeing of course is a significant translation of that into serious illness, hospitalisations and most importantly, deaths.

“There has been a small uptick in deaths in the last week and again… some hospitals are coming under significant pressure and we shouldn’t underestimate that.

“But overall, immune defences through the vaccination programme has been really successful and of course we now have treatments”.

The Omicron variant is also milder, studies show, and vaccines work against it.

Three shots are the best way to protect yourself against serious diseases.

The NHS is inviting vulnerable people to sign up for the fourth dose (second booster shot), this spring.

‘Promising sign’

The government coronavirus dashboard counts only cases found during testing. This has been dramatically reduced in recent weeks.

Infection surveys provide a better indicator of the true size of an outbreak.

ZOE COVID Symptom Study App, which collects data via phone apps, suggests that one in fifteen people in the UK is currently infected.

The number of people suffering from symptoms like Covid is expected to rise by seven percent compared with last week.

Professor Tim Spector, the principal scientist behind the study, believes that there are glimmers to hope.

He said: “While Covid cases continue to soar to all-time highs, the rate of increase is showing signs of slowing down.

“This is a promising sign that we’ll hopefully see case numbers beginning to drop once again.”

Prof Spector claimed that it was difficult for him to predict how the Covid crisis would develop, considering that free testing had been halted for the vast majority of people by Friday.

Dame Harries, UKHSA chief said people should be vigilant and that she would continue to wear a mask on public transport and in shops.

According to her, warmer temperatures will likely lower infection rates as was the case over the past two seasons. High population immunity will also be a result of higher temperatures, provided that people accept their booster shots invitations.

The Health Secretary insists that people must continue to exercise their rights. “learn to live with Covid”.

It was after campaigners such as Carers UK or Alzheimer’s Society had criticised the removal of free testing. “risks gambling”Protecting the lives of those most in need