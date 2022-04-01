Michael Bay is a blockbuster legend, and some people may prefer his films like Bad Boys ArmageddonMany people associate him with the Transformers movies. Bay directed the first five installments in the robots in disguise’s film series, and while all those movies each pulled in more than $500 million worldwide, critical reception ranged from mixed to undeniably negative. In hindsight, Bay now realizes he should have followed Steven Spielberg’s advice and not made as many Transformers movies.

Ryan Reynolds delivered the Ryan Reynolds-led 6 UndergroundFor Netflix 2019, Michael Bay is back on stage with the theatrical scene AmbulanceThe film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul–Mateen II. It arrives five years after Bay’s last Transformers movie, The Last Knight. Interview with UniladBay acknowledged that Bay was his friend, but that Bay had not been able to accept the responsibility for his Transformers movies were moneymakers, he spent too long in the director’s chair with this franchise, saying:

They were too many. Steven Spielberg stated, “Just stop at three.” And I said that I would. I was asked by the studio to do a fourth. Then, it made a billion. Then I said, “I’m gonna quit here.” I was begged again. They begged me to stop. [But]They were very enjoyable to do.

So if Michael Bay had listened to Steven Spielberg, he would have called it a proverbial day with 2011’s Dark of the Moon, Granted, it and 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen weren’t nearly as well received as the first live-action TransformersBay could have ended on a high note, even though the movies were more lucrative than Bay’s. Bay noted that Paramount asked Bay to remain for Age of Extinction The Last KnightHe did so because he enjoyed making cinematic. TransformersHe was open to hearing stories.

While Age of ExtinctionEventually, he was the first TransformersMovie to surpass $1 billion mark The Last KnightOn the critical front, impressed. Furthermore, The Last KnightThis is the film that has the lowest commercially-performing entry in the main series of films, leaving behind only Bumblebee (2018). Michael Bay also said that he’s “passionate” about any movie he does, so it’s not like he slacked off with the later Transformers movies. It would still be fascinating to see the future direction of the franchise if Bay had listened and allowed someone else to take over entry 4.

Although Michael Bay’s time directing TransformersMovies is done, he was credited on as a producer Bumblebee, and the same goes for next year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While he is still involved in the Transformers franchise’s creative process, he’s no longer the person leading the directorial charge. Kubo & the Two Strings’ Travis Knight succeeded Bay on Bumblebee?, and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. was tapped to direct Rise of the Beasts, with both movies taking place long before Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky met Optimus Prime.

Transformers: Rise of the BeastsThe film will arrive in cinemas on June 9, 2023. TransformersMovies on the docket. Meanwhile, you can see Michael Bay’s AmbulanceStarts April 8.