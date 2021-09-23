UK daily Covid cases and deaths continue to rise with 40% spike in infections in a week amid winter lockdown fears

UK daily Covid cases and deaths continue to rise with 40% spike in infections in a week amid winter lockdown fears
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

UK Covid case deaths are on the rise with another 36,710  infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

After September 16th, 26,326 cases had been reported, infection numbers have increased by 40% in one week.

Infections are on the rise again

1

Infections are on the rise againCredit: Reuters

The daily number of Covid deaths has  increased by 182 today- up from 166  yesterday and 158 at the same time last week. 

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the death toll has reached a shocking 135,803.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk has the latest celebrity news, football news and real-life stories. It also features jaw-dropping photos and must-see videos.

For the best Sun Online experience, download our new and improved app. For iPhone click here, for Android click here

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.

Latest News

Previous articleAside From Fire Under Critics, Facebook Now Faces A Nationwide Consumer Boycott
Next articleWhat Actually Happened With Linda Tripp – The Real Whistleblower

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder