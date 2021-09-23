What Actually Happened With Linda Tripp – The Real Whistleblower

Linda Tripp’s impetus was clear — she wanted to make a name for herself with a tell-all book based on her experiences in the White House and Pentagon. Tripp started to learn more about Lewinsky’s affair as she got closer. She even hired a ghostwriter. However, the legal chaos meant that the book never got written.

Linda Tripp was also fired. But, it wasn’t for her role in the impeachment as the infamous whistleblower. Numerous employees were asked for their resignations on the final day Clinton was president. Tripp refused.

Hence, she was fired in 2001 — although she claims it was because she was the whistleblower. She would likely have been fired sooner if that had been the true reason.