What Actually Happened With Linda Tripp - The Real Whistleblower
By Amy Comfi
Linda Tripp’s impetus was clear — she wanted to make a name for herself with a tell-all book based on her experiences in the White House and Pentagon. Tripp started to learn more about Lewinsky’s affair as she got closer. She even hired a ghostwriter. However, the legal chaos meant that the book never got written.

Linda Tripp was also fired. But, it wasn’t for her role in the impeachment as the infamous whistleblower. Numerous employees were asked for their resignations on the final day Clinton was president. Tripp refused.

Hence, she was fired in 2001 — although she claims it was because she was the whistleblower. She would likely have been fired sooner if that had been the true reason.

Tripp died after a fight with pancreatic carcinoma in April 2020. Lewinsky even wished her well throughout her illness. So everyone involved with the Clinton impeachment process has come a long way. After working in the government, Tripp moved to Virginia and ran a holiday store called “Christmas Sleigh,” but she never published the book that started it all.

