UFO hunter spots ‘100,000-year-old alien face’ that looks like Mount Rushmore carved onto Mars mountainside

A UFO hunter claims to have spotted a 100,000-year-old alien face that looks like Mount Rushmore carved onto the Martian mountainside.
Scott Waring from Taiwan made the discovery. He claims the face shows that intelligent life once roamed around Mars.
In the image he shared on a website dedicated to UFO sightings, Waring circled the area on the Martian mountainside that he claims looks like the face of a “human-like alien species.”
“I found an ancient alien face carved into the top side of the mountain. It shows the side profile of an almost human-like alien species,” Waring wrote alongside the image.
“The face is built along the hill in a way that closely resembles the American Mount Rushmore and the carved US presidents on it.”
Waring estimated that “from the wear and tear of the surface, I think that this is over 100,000 years old!”
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills region of South Dakota depicts the faces of US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
Waring stated that he made the discovery Tuesday, September 21,.
He added: “This face gives us some idea of what the aliens looked like on Mars long ago. They clearly were intelligent since they carved this face in the side of the mountain. Undeniable proof that intelligent life once roamed the surface of Mars.”
This reported “proof” of alien life comes after a “TIC-TAC” shaped UFO was spotted flying and appearing to shape-shift near a US Space Force base, according to a skywatcher.
According to Skywatcher, the aerial phenomenon was repeatedly seen over Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado.
