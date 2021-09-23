Britney Spears’ Lawyer Reveals Whether Singer Will Have a Prenup

The new documents submitted by the pop star’s attorney state that “while the entire conservatorship is promptly wound down and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day.” Britney’s lawyer is requesting that the court immediately remove Jamie as conservator and temporarily replace him until “the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall.”

“As we have previously stated, Britney Spears’s life matters. Britney Spears’s well-being matters,” the filing states. “And under the circumstances, every day matters because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension.”

Jamie, through his attorney, has defended his treatment of the singer as a co-conservator. Britney’s attorney has yet to respond.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” His filing regarding the termination of conservatorship was stated. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”