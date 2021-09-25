UFC star Jon Jones arrested over ‘domestic violence and vehicle tampering’

UFC star Jon Jones has been arrested and will face charges of domestic violence and vehicle tampering, according to police in the US.

According to TMZ, police received a call from the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Jones was taken into custody at 5:45 AM on suspicion of misdemeanour battery, domestic violence, and injuring or altering with a motor vehicle.

According to reports, Jones is currently being held at Clark County Detention Centre. He has been released on bail of $8,000 but is still under a 12-hour lockdown.

His advisor Richard Schaefer told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger: “The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see see how this plays out.”









Jones, 34, is regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all-time.

He holds the record for the longest reigning light heavyweight champion at 1501 days, which is just over four years.

In 2009, Jones was controversially disqualified against Matt Hamill. This was his only loss in the professional boxing world.

Jones’ record is 26-1 (1). Despite this defeat, Jones has not been beaten in the octagon.

Jones has been in trouble outside the cage on several occasions.









He has previously pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run as well as two failed drug tests.

Jones has been getting ready to return to heavyweight, hoping to add another title to his collection.

On Thursday, Jones told ESPN that he was weighing 255 pounds and that he wanted to increase that weight to 270 for his debut at heavyweight.

He is here because he was inducted into UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson in 2013.