U.S. Has Deported Over 2,000 Haitians, Including Some Families, From Texas Camp

The Biden administration has deported more than 2,000 Haitians since last week, a nearly even mix of single adults and families, out of the more than 12,000 that have been apprehended in a small Texas town by border officials, according to internal accounts.

In a Thursday night statement, the Department of Homeland Security stated that 3,900 more Haitians are currently in government custody. These individuals will be sent to deportation or taken into removal proceedings.

According to a source familiar with the matter, nearly 4,000 migrants have been released and instructed to report to immigration officials. Thousands more are currently being interviewed. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, stated during a Thursday news briefing that officials planned to quickly turn down all the single Haitian adults or migrant families that arrived after crossing the Rio Grande into Del Rio (Texas).

She said that some migrant families were allowed to remain, even those with young children, as Mexico wouldn’t accept them. According to her, the administration has had difficulty turning away some families due to Mexico’s limited shelter capacity.