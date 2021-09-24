Girlfriend gifts over 28 acres of land for birthday

Following a concert in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday night and an afterparty a at local nightclub, chart-topping Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo continued his 30th birthday celebration on Wednesday, receiving a series of lavish gifts.

Moneybagg’s girlfriend, Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher, purchased him 28.8 acres of land in an unidentified but picturesque area of Memphis.

Fletcher shared photos on her Instagram account of Moneybagg with friends in an undeveloped area near a residential neighborhood. Fletcher commented, “What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday.”

Fletcher followed with a series of videos on Instagram stories, chronicling the presentation, which included the presentation of an oversized prop deed to the land. “All this (expletive) mine back here?” Moneybagg comments as he surveys the property. “That’s crazy.”

Earlier in the day, Moneybagg marked his 30th with an Instagram post that pictured him surrounded by a small fleet of red- and black-colored luxury vehicles (including at least one that was also a gift from Fletcher). In the post, Moneybagg noted, “I Had Nun But Fs On MY Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day to Myself.”

Moneybagg followed that post later in the afternoon with scenes from another birthday presentation from his record company partners, including Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who gifted him stacks of cash — reportedly totaling $1.5 million — and a new Rolex.

Earlier in the day, Moneybagg officially released a remix of his hit “Wockesha” featuring Lil Wayne and R&B singerAshanti. The original version of the track — off Moneybagg’s No. 1 Billboard album “A Gangsta’s Pain” — has already amassed some 300 million streams globally.