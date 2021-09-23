Tyron Woodley ready to get embarrassing Jake Paul tattoo to secure rematch

Tyron Woodley has said that he is now ready to get an embarrassing ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo in order to secure a rematch with the YouTuber turned boxer.

Woodley and Paul had previously agreed that the loser would get the winner’s name tattooed onto their bodies with an ‘I Love You’ message.

Woodley refused after the fight. Paul also rejected Paul’s request to rematch the fight unless he had the tattoo.

Woodley now says he will get the tattoo after Paul turned his attention to Tommy Fury, a former Love Island contestant.







Speaking on an Instagram live with Ariel Helwani, Woodley explained: “I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back. I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday by the way.

“Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. Yes, I will do it on Saturday.

“Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f****** knuckles. To me it’s like this, if a dude wants to pay me to whip his a**, since he ‘paid me and promoted the fight’, then I love you.”

Paul had sent a tattoo artist to Cleveland for the tattoo, but Woodley refused to do it after the fight.

One judge scored the fight in favour of the former UFC Welterweight Champion 77-75 but the other two gave it to Paul 77-75 and 78-74.

Woodley will now try to win his first professional bout after losing to Paul on August’s debut.

Paul has not been able to sign a contract to fight Fury. The pair have been going back-and-forth on social media since Fury beat Paul on the undercard.