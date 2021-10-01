Tyler Perry and Jason Blum to Join Forces on Thriller Help’

Tyler Perry and Jason Blum to Join Forces on Thriller Help'
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Jason Blum and Tyler Perry will collaborate on the feature film for the first time. “Help” for Blumhouse and Tyler Perry Studios, it was announced on Friday during Blumhouse’s BlumFest.

Alan McElroy will direct and write. “Help,”A new thriller will be produced in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios in 2022. Perry and Blum will produce alongside Tim Palen under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.” He is represented by WME and Sunshine Sachs.

Blum was most recently a producer “Halloween Kills,” out this month, as well as Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone.”CAA represents him.

You can watch BlumFest’s livestream Here.

Latest News

Previous articleGavin Newsom Announces State Will Mandate Vaccines for All Students
Next articleTV Ratings: Crossover Event pays off for ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact