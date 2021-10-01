Tyler Perry and Jason Blum to Join Forces on Thriller Help’

Jason Blum and Tyler Perry will collaborate on the feature film for the first time. “Help” for Blumhouse and Tyler Perry Studios, it was announced on Friday during Blumhouse’s BlumFest.

Alan McElroy will direct and write. “Help,”A new thriller will be produced in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios in 2022. Perry and Blum will produce alongside Tim Palen under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.” He is represented by WME and Sunshine Sachs.

Blum was most recently a producer “Halloween Kills,” out this month, as well as Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone.”CAA represents him.

You can watch BlumFest’s livestream Here.