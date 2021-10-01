TV Ratings: Crossover Event pays off for ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC financed a “Station 19”And “Grey’s Anatomy”It was a crossover event that marked the season premieres for both shows (fifth & 18th respectively) on September 30. It paid off for alphabet network. Per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast nationals, the firefighter drama, which aired at 8 p.m., scored the most viewers of the night — 4.78 million total — and the longrunning medical drama drew in 4.63 million viewers, earning third place in terms of watchers.

During the “Station 19”And “Grey’s Anatomy”Crossover event, the annual Phoenix Festival caused problems for the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and Station 19. Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), Andy (Jaina Le Ortiz), and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). Meanwhile, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), and Andy (JainaLe Ortiz), must work on their marriage. Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), comes to terms his feelings towards Vic (Barrett Doss), while Travis (Ja Hayden) and Travis (Ja Hayden) and Travis (Ja former lover). Bailey (Chandra Wilson), a doctor treating a patient who was injured at the festival’s illegal fireworks, tries to find new doctors, and Owen McKidd and Teddy Raver take the next steps together. And someone from Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) past comes back. Both shows obtained a 0.7 rating in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, but neither were the winners in that category — instead, that distinction goes to NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,”This earned it a 0.8 in key demo and 4.71 millions viewers.

ABC’s other Thursday primetime season debut, “Big Sky,”At 10 p.m., it attracted 3.13 viewers and a rating of 0.4 in the key demo.

Also on TV last night were reruns, starting with CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and Fox’s “The Big Leap” at 8 p.m., and Fox’s “Our Kind of People”9:00 p.m. Both back-to-back new episodes of NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” starring Christopher Meloni scored 0.7’s in the key demo, with a marginal change in viewership between its 9And 10 p.m. airings (4.29 and 4.13, respectively). CBS’ “The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years” special got a 0.5 rating and 3.80 million viewers, while the CW’s new episodes of “Coroner” and “The Outpost” got 0.1’s.