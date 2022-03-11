Tyler Henry of Netflix’s Life After Death performed a reading.

Tyler Henry, 26, is the 26-year old “Hollywood Medium.”

He now has a Netflix series. “Life After Death.”

He gives an example of what he is capable of doing. “reading”Erin Jensen is surprised at some of the stories. “eerie” details.

Can Tyler Henry ReallyConnect with the dead It seemed that the only way to find the answer was through a reading from the supposed psychic.

Henry, who first gained notoriety in 2016 as E!’s “Hollywood Medium,” “reading”Celebrities claim that he receives messages from the dead through his five senses. “I might get a very strong vision. I might get what feels like a song stuck in my head,” Henry, 26, says.

Our reading was arranged to promote the new Netflix series “Tyler Henry: The Life After Death” (now streaming), mirrors those of his non-celebrity clients. Although it is conducted via video chat, ours is not. The nine-episode series also attempts to solve his family’s mystery: How his mom, Theresa, ended up in the custody of a woman evil enough to commit double-homicide – whom Theresa learned only a few years ago is not her biological mother.

Henry claims he was 10 years old when he became aware of his abilities. Henry says that he was able to see his grandmother’s premonition before he was 10. “was going to die”He was right. His grandmother’s death was immediately notified to his mom. Henry’s now amassed a waiting list of more than 300,000 people seeking readings, according to the series.

“Life After Death” highlights what seems like an impressive ability, but could it be the result of skillful editing, or thorough research of his subjects? Ahead of my reading, I’m assured that he has not been given my name in advance.

I ask my mom and cousin to sit in on the chat so they can verify any of Henry’s statements that I can’t. My secret hope is that my cousin will get to hear from his father, who died of heart attacks more than eighteen years ago.

It’s a shockingly accurate story: The circumstances surrounding my cousin’s sudden death

There are many things you can Google or find out about me on Ancestry.com. So when Henry sees a red rose during our reading relating to my mother’s side, I’m impressed – my middle name is Rose, after my maternal grandmother – but I’m also skeptical, since my full name is in my Instagram and Twitter handles.

But Henry also knows of my diabetic aunt who lost a toe, which he says creates a sensation in his own feet. “I feel almost like my circulation doesn’t go to my toes, or something, and I usually attribute that to diabetes. But it’s bad, somebody literally lost blood flow through the extremities.”

He also mentioned a recent educational experience. decision for my oldest niece, who will be starting a new school in the fall, which he says is just my deceased family members’ way of proving they’re around. “This was just talked about,”Henry believes (and he is right). “It’s just validation that they’re here.”

He recalls the names of two relatives. He says my mom is “is going to have a sense of responsibility, wanting to make sure everything goes smoothly for somebody else.”(My dad has multiple Sclerosis. My mom is his caregiver.

Henry knows more about me than I do. “If anybody in the family has gotten genetic testing, that’s a good thing,”He said. After a relative’s death from cancer, I was unaware that my mom had done so.

Henry makes many statements that are true. After about 30 minutes of our reading, Henry asks me if I have any questions. I think of two people I hope Henry can connect to: my cousin’s dad, and another cousin who drowned in 2006. I have seen the healing power Henry’s readings bring to survivors, and I want it for my family. I also mention “two sudden passings”Henry, but this is all I can give him.

Henry says my cousin’s dad is concerned about how his death affected his children and emphasizes “father-son relationships, and not wanting to leave a mess emotionally.”This is because my cousin is a male, but an only child.

Henry also takes note “a change of plans”When it comes to my cousin’s dad “would have been memorialized or remembered … There’s something funny there with that of like, ‘Oh, we thought we were gonna do that, then we put it off.’ But it’s like, ‘No we gotta do it. We gotta do it.'”

My cousin feels confident he knows what Henry is referring to: There’s no headstone on his father’s grave yet.

“I hope part of the healing today is relaying that message that he’s all good, even if maybe we are still not resolving things,”Henry. “Because it’s important that that comes through for this son.”

Henry also gets information on a person who died in what he calls “a tragic accident”. “pivotal age.” “This would have been a situation where everyone was having a good time, and then very quickly things came to an abrupt halt,”Henry. “The weird thing about his passing was that where it happened was very inaccessible.”

My cousin drowned at River Raft Race, an event in which hordes college students descend upon a river located in central Texas. He was 21.

“I feel like part of our reading today really is meant to deliver messages to his (immediate) family,”Henry. “There’s just a feeling of needing it to be known that he’s OK and that he needed to show up today.”

Sunflowers that have no roots

Henry saw a significance of sunflowers that I couldn’t make sense of. He also spoke about a trip – or a conversation about taking one – to my great-grandmother’s birthplace, which I am not aware of. (She is from Monterrey.)

Relating to my mom’s side, Henry sees three sisters, but my grandmother is one of five girls.

Henry anticipates, too “a pretty big career change over the course of the next year, even maybe in the next six months”For my brother, which seems unlikely considering he is very successful in real estate.

Henry’s statements are not all truthful. However, there is room for interpretation. Henry could mention an inscribed animal statue that depicts a boy cuddling a dog. Henry says he sees two children in my cousin’s home and that it is a continuation of a love story. It seems to work. Henry’s statements that are not true seem farfetched.

Henry admits that he sometimes gets it wrong. Henry admits that he sometimes gets it wrong. “I don’t think that invalidates when I get it right,”He said. “Even the best basketball players still miss their free throws sometimes, and we can still recognize that they have talent.”

Final thoughts: Is it real?

After reading Henry’s book, I am convinced. Like him, I believe that we all possess intuition. “It’s really a matter of trusting (your instincts) and refining them,”He said.

How many times have we felt that a relationship was falling apart, or had a gut feeling that proved right? If you believe in an afterlife (and I do) why couldn’t spirits have figured out a way to communicate?

Henry is my cousin, whose father was killed, and the sister who drowned with him.

What I will treasure the most is the peace that they received from the themessages.