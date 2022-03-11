Even Grey’s Anatomy’s Jake Borelli Is Worried About Levi’s Fate After He Appears To Quit The Hospital

Spoiler alert! Spoiler alert! Grey’s AnatomySeason 18 Episode “Legacy.”Take care!

Levi Schmitt Is actually going through it in half the second. Grey’s Anatomy’s eighteenth season. After killing podcaster Devon Winter finale — by failing to call an attending for a vital portion of his surgery — viewers have yet to see Levi recover from the trauma. In “Legacy,” Richard Webber We tried our best to get Levi to go back to work. It was futile. Jake BorelliThe actor playing Levi is concerned that Levi might have quit Grey-Sloan.

In the immediate aftermath of Devon’s death, Levi had a terrifying breakdown When he had just scrubbed his hands and was bleeding profusely, he had to be physically restrained from inflicting more injury. He showed up late to his morbidity and mortality conference, looking like he hadn’t slept, and only made it a few minutes before storming out and holing up in his mother’s basement. Even after Richard said he’d help him work through the grief, Levi told him he’d “bled out”And it was too late to save his life. So, Dr. Schmitt is done? Jake Borelli, too, expressed concern. E! News , about his character’s fate.

I am going to speak from the heart as an actor. Sometimes you get confused when you read a script and see that you aren’t actually working in the hospital. You’re right, there are some greats, like Cristina Yang, who comes back and walks away. However, she left once before returning. I still worry that Levi isn’t working at the hospital.

Jake Borelli went back to the Grey’s AnatomyCanon talks about fan favorite Cristina Yang (Sandra OhAfter several people were shot to death in one of the episodes, he took a sabbatical in Season 7. series’ best episodes . Although she was able to return to surgery, Oh eventually left the show. Season 10.

This plotline really seems to have Jake Borelli thinking about his mortality, at least as far as his character is concerned, but the fact that even he doesn’t know what’s going to happen to Levi gives me hope that we haven’t lost the character for good. As they did with Richard Flood, when Cormac Hayes was killed, I would assume that the actor would be made aware of this decision.

It’s not going to be easy for Levi, one way or another, especially if he continues to reject his friends’ and colleagues’ offers to help. Apart from turning Richard away, “Legacy,”Levi snarkily Eventually broke up with your boyfriend Nico Kim In “Living in a House Divided,” which was sad, because I’d hoped to see Nico steps up to assist Levi This. Jake Borelli explained his character’s state of mind as Levi struggles to find hope for his future.

For the first time, I believe that Levi is in a situation where he cannot see the light at the tunnel. So it’s going be a tough road, I think, for Levi.