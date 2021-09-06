Tyler and Kaz from Love Island are lovingly made soul mates on a reunion programme by Tyler.

It has been a long time coming but Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi, Tyler Cruickshank, have finally made their relationship official.

Tyler Cruickshank approached Kaz Kamwi, Love Island’s partner, to become his girlfriend. He received squeals of approval and an affirmative yes

Although Tyler was unable to leave Casa Amor after a rough spell, Tyler and Tyler, both 26, were close friends from the beginning.

Now they have an official boyfriend and titles after Tyler proposed to them in scenes that were shown on Sunday’s Love Island reunion. As the couple was joined at the end by family, friends, and fellow cast members, the sweet gesture was captured on film.

Kaz’s loved one praised the pair and said that they were a great team. “so cute” Each other and balance each other out. Tyler looked nervous and opened the bubbly before pouring the glasses. He then admitted that he had missed his friend since leaving the villa.

He began a toast by saying: “Let’s raise our glasses guys. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart that I have missed Kaz since I’ve been back home.” His words were heard “awws, “He seemed to become excited, and he was able to ask his question. He then continued, after a brief pause. “So, Kaz will you be my girlfriend?”

Kaz embraced her man’s request for formality and was met with cheers of joy.

Tyler was happy to respond: “Cheers guys. I’ve got a girlfriend!” Love Island reunion show is criticized by viewers as being ‘anticlimactic and ‘awkward’

An announcement from the fourth-placed couple “Kyler”Online fans were in a frenzy, and viewers quickly took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

One fan noticed the pair holding hands. “the whole time”One commented on the table and one under it. “Yes for #kazAndTyler being official.”

The third author wrote: “Wow they are beautiful. #Kyler #LoveIslandReunion #LoveIsland#kyler #loveisland”

Another clip from the reunion show of them on a date revealed that they are enjoying each other’s company beyond the villa.

Kaz captioned a photo of the pair on social media after the reunion and said that they were beaming as they went to the bowling alley. “Bowling with my boyfriend,”Tyler had a cheeky look as if to smack her bum.

Kaz talked to Laura Whitmore during the program about their next steps. She stated: “Again, us finding our ground, spending more time together… dinner’s back on the menu!”

Tyler explained that even though bowling has been crossed off their bucket list, Tyler believes there are still many things the pair want to do.

