Viewers have criticised the Love Island reunion episode for being ‘unsatisfying’ and ‘strange.’

Love Island fans were not impressed by Sunday’s reunion show. Fans took aim at awkward moments throughout the show. The last series of Love Island was frequently criticized for being boring. It appears that the reunion show is having the same reaction.

The group of islanders met for the first-ever time since the final a few weeks back. However, despite some of the stars engaging in brutal digs, not everyone was impressed on the show.

Twitter was used by disgruntled fans to vent their anger at the treatment of their loved ones. “anticlimactic” And “awkward” Sunday night events

One penned: “My love island tweets don’t even need to remain up, that reunion was the most anticlimactic piece of Reality television I have EVER experienced. #LoveIsland”

Another writing agreement that seems to have been reached: “This reunion is actually so anticlimactic no one is giving what needs to be given. Where’s the drama? #LoveIsland”

Another third of them expressed their dismay at the inability to see fireworks between Millie Court, Lillie Haynes, and Liam Reardon following Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor antics. They wrote: “Was that it?? The Liam/Millie/Lillie convo was anticlimactic, to say the least. #LoveIsland”

The trio’s personal reunion was marred by Millie, the one-half of the winning couple, delivering a bitter remark in a conversation with Lillie, a former lover.

Laura Whitmore, the host, suggested that Millie and Liam go on double dates with Jack Barlow of Casa Amor.

Laura suggested that they have a few shots each if they went out. Liam responded with a resounding “Yes!” “yeah” While laughing with Millie.

Chloe Burrows of Love Island claims that Faye’s wrath in Villa made the girls ‘terrified. Love Island’s Liberty awkwardly confronts Jake over lack of contact since the show. “Maybe a few tequila shots we’ll get there,” Lillie laughed.

Millie was then stern before laughing. “Or 100 [shots]”.

Lillie said: “That’s a bit far!”Millie continued to laugh, and he agreed.

Fans also pointed out several embarrassing moments during the show.

One fan joked: “my god the love island reunion is so awkward I have second-hand embarrassment.”

Another one, more brutally: “That really was a rundown of how NOT to do a live show. Abysmal TV. It was falling apart at every angle. And so so awkward. Oh, dear.”

Jake Cornish’s inability to appear is one of the many disappointments. After he and Liberty Poole ended their relationship, the water engineer sensationally fled from the villa.

Jake missed the reunion when Laura revealed that Jake was the star of the show. “So, sadly Jake can’t be with us this evening as he isn’t feeling very well.” She continued: “But get well soon and sending you lots of love.”

Anna Vakili, a former Love Island star, shows off her improved rear. Jake Paul could still be fought by Tommy Fury despite his poor undercard performance