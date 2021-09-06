Jessica Boulton says though Sarah Harding had a difficult life, she had shined brightly

From Amy Winehouse’s death to her cancer diagnosis to her friend Amy Winehouse’s passing, it was never easy from the moment Girls Aloud came out.

Sarah Harding’s life in the spotlight had never been easy. After winning Girls Aloud, she was facing her first public battle with Popstars fans: The Rivals incorrectly claimed that another contestant had been denied a spot.

Sarah realized quickly that with every victory comes a surprising low.

She was a pop star at first. Then came the hard times – rehab, the break-up of the band, the loss of her friend Amy Winehouse, and the failed relationships with men who didn’t appreciate how lucky they were.

Sarah was always able to get back up because of her love for music. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Sarah was reimagining herself as a blues musician.

Sarah was optimistic even as she faced the final days of her life. She wrote the following in her most recent book, “Hear Me Out”. “What a wonderfully full and colourful life I’ve had. A life I’m very grateful for.”

There were no regrets. All that was needed was positivity and the will to win.

That same will gave Sarah hope that she could bounce back once more.