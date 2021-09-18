Two West Ham stars would “walk in” to Man Utd side claims Hammers legend

None of Manchester United’s current holding midfielders would get into West Ham’s starting XI – but two Hammers players would “walk in” to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

Trevor Sinclair, a former England international, believes Tomas Soucek (midfielder) and Declan Rice (forward) are the best players in their position in the Premier League.

Both midfielders received significant praise last season when West Ham defied all expectations to finish sixth in top-flight and qualify the Europa League.

They've been unbeaten this campaign, and have started their European campaign with a win over Dinamo Zagreb.









Rice was pivotal in that success, scoring a fantastic solo goal as David Moyes’s men defied expectation to go top of the group.

Sinclair believes Rice and Soucek are the best holding midfielders currently in the Premier League. He would be the first to enter United’s team ahead of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

The former Hammers star told talkSPORT: “I’ve said it last season, we were talking about this exact fixture, and I said Declan Rice and Soucek would walk into the Manchester United team.

“I don’t think their two or three holding midfielders would walk into the West Ham team.

“I think they are probably as good as you’re going to get in the Premier League at the moment.

“Soucek brings his unique running power, he’s a real boss in both boxes, and Rice with his composure and ability to run the game at the back is absolutely brilliant.

"Everyone seems to enjoy playing for Moyes because of the shape and the chemistry on the pitch.













If Rice’s good form continues, West Ham may have to fight to keep Rice.

United are reportedly making the England international their number one transfer target.

According to The Independent, those close to Rice are hinting that a switch to Old Trafford is almost certain to happen next summer.