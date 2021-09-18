The Bachelor 2022 Announced By ABC Clayton Echard Complete Details Here!

It seems everyone has figured out who the new Bachelor for the 2022 season will be before the official announcement from ABC. Now that he is known, everyone will want to learn more about the hottie who will be giving out roses during the next season. Fans were expecting someone from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette to be named the lead. In a huge twist, the production staff decided to go with a man from Michelle Young’s season. Of course, since her season doesn’t air until October 19, fans have no clue who Clayton Echard is. So, here are some details to help fans get to know the new star of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard: Who are you?

Clayton Echard is 28 and is originally from Eureka Missouri. According to his LinkedIn account, Clayton is a Full-Line Sales Representative with Stryker Orthopaedics. Clayton stated that he is passionate about a rewarding and challenging career.

Clayton also spoke out about his personal life. He said, “When I am not spending time in the OR, working on my MBA and/or working out, I enjoy hiking and biking on the nature trails around the Columbia area. I make it my duty to emphasize living a healthy lifestyle, therefore I exercise daily and am in the process of learning to cook healthy meals that also surprisingly have flavor!”

He concluded saying, “También, me gusta practicar español en mi tiempo libre porque quiero poder hablar dos lenguas!” For those who do not speak Spanish it means he enjoys practing Spanish in his free time because he wants to speak two languages.

Clayton also played college football at Columbia University. He then played two months in 2016 for the Seattle seahawks.

His profile also says he has volunteered in the past at a Veteran’s hospital as well as a Christian Children’s Home. He has also volunteered with Big Brother and Big Sisters of America.

Other things about Clayton

According to other reports, Clayton is also very much a family man. His family has many posts that he shares on social media. He clearly loves to be outdoors.

Eureka, Missouri has also supported their star. They shared a Facebook picture with a banner wishing Clayton good luck in his search for love.

Eureka, Missouri just losing their mind over Clayton Echard being the next “Bachelor.” pic.twitter.com/P9IKdwW2ps — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 16, 2021

After pictures surfaced that Clayton was filming in Eureka, Reality Steve confirmed they were filming more today at his old high school.