The Twilight saga lives on! Stephanie Meyer, author, and author of supernatural romance novels says she has two more books she would like to write. She told us last summer that she had two more books in her supernatural romance series. She plans to write stories that are told from the perspectives of other characters in the series.

Meyer was a worldwide success. Twilight Bella Swan’s perspective on the story and its sequels. She released the film last summer. Midnight SunRetelling the story of the original Twilight However, it is viewed from the point of Edward Cullen, a vampire. Meyer said to her interviewer that she had more stories in the works along these lines. She also plans on exploring the story from different perspectives than Bella’s. She cautioned fans, however, that these are not her next tasks.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” Meyer said. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new. For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”

Many fans were not shocked to learn that Meyer would be taking some time off before writing any more Twilightmaterial. Only the author has just published it. Midnight SunAfter more than a decade of teasing, the book finally came out. It is the exact same story. TwilightHowever, it was written in the perspective of Edward Cullen the vampire, and not Bella the teenage girl Bella.

This changes Meyer’s story dramatically, it is obvious. Bella is only 17 years old at the start, while Edward is nearly 100. When Meyer wrote her story, Edward’s perspective was used to show the confusion that Edward felt.

Various groups may malign the victim, TwilightIt’s still an important cultural influence that you should consider. Midnight SunThe book sold more than one million copies in the first week after its release. Meyer claimed that the most difficult part was writing the dialogue she had created in her first series.

“Metaphorically, they were like prison bars,” She said. “By far the most exciting part of writing this, hands down, is the fourth act where Edward and Bella are separated, so then I’m free to do whatever I want.”

Meyer’s diverse offerings total TwilightOver 160 million books have been sold worldwide. They have also been translated into 49 other languages. Five blockbuster movies were also created from them, including five that helped to launch the careers of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and other major stars. Meyer’s next project is unknown at this time.