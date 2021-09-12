On his Manchester United debut, Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his first game for Manchester United, and it is no surprise.

The 36-year-old completed his move from Juventus on deadline day and was thrust straight into the starting line-up to play against Newcastle on Saturday – the second time he has debuted for the club in his career.

And, not only did the disputed GOAT score – he scored twice.

With all the hype around Ronaldo and the big move, many thought Ronaldo’s appearance on the scoresheet had a certain inevitability about it.

Not just that, but Ronaldo’s goal was also the only one scored in the opening 45 minutes in six Premier League matches.

Everyone had the same reaction to that first goal, regardless of all these factors.

Fans were thrilled inside and outside the stadium. Ronaldo delivered and made his first trademark immediately after scoring. ‘siuuu’Celebration. The spectacle includes the player moving forward, launching into the air, and turning 180 degrees. “siuuu!”He lands with his arms outstretched as he does so.

Many were also obsessed with the reaction of two key figures in Ronaldo’s life – Sir Alex Ferguson and, more importantly, Ronaldo’s mum, who melted hearts with her emotional celebration:

The second one came soon after. You can’t help but be filled with praises and excitement.

For the first goal, Ronaldo slotted the ball into the back of the net after Mason Greenwood’s speculative shot was spilled by goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

United was 2-1 ahead with the second goal. Luke Shaw sent him through-balls and he raced onto his shot to drill through Woodman’s legs.

Bruno Fernandes did not want to be outdone by his compatriot and made it 3-1 to Manchester United in 10 minutes with a spectacular effort from a long distance.

And then Jesse Lingard put the gloss on United’s afternoon by making it 4-1 in stoppage time.

During his first six-season spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo wore the number seven shirt as he helped Sir Alex Ferguson’s side secure the Champions League and three Premier League titles before moving on to Real Madrid in 2009 at 24 years of age.

He won several World Player of the Year awards, in addition to the Spanish title and Champions League titles.

It’s fair to say he’s back with a bang.