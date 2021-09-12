Days of Our Lives cliffhangers: Ava and Philip are on the verge of breaking up due to jealousy.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Philip Kiriakis Is Going To Extremes To Keep Chloe Lane

Philip doesn’t want to lose Chloe and Brady. Brady and Chloe needed they wanted to take a business trip. Because of problems with their private aircraft, they were forced to take a detour. Because the hotel was under renovations, they had to spend the night in the same room. Chloe informed Philip that Brady and she needed to stay over and that they would return to their business trip.

Philip believed Brady was trying to get Chloe for him and decided to fly there to meet Brady and Chloe. Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), tried convincing Philip that he should trust Chloe. But he didn’t listen. Chloe became upset with Philip and told her to go home as she and Brady weren’t doing anything wrong. Later, Philip decided to send a threatening E-Mail to Brady. Belle tried to convince Philip not to send the E-Mail, but he refused.

DOOL Spoilers – Ava Vitali Is Determined To Hold Onto Rafe Herandez

Ava discovered that she is happy with her partner. Rafe is not ready to let go of Rafe. Ava has experienced many problems in her past when it comes to matters that are close to her heart. Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) was her obsession. Ava is now able to move on from her love for Steve. Steve was able to see Ava’s distress and helped her to overcome her fears about Nicole and Rafe.

Steve wants Ava happy and believes Rafe to be a good man. Nicole is not interested in being a problem to Rafe or Ava. Rafe has been told by Nicole that they must not interact. Nicole had turned to Rafe after her marriage to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), ended. Nicole told Rafe she will be able to stand on her own and asked him to concentrate his attention on Ava. Rafe told Ava that Rafe is committed to her. Ava has doubts about Rafe’s commitment to Nicole.

DOOL Spoilers – Ava Vitali And Philip Kiriakis Find Common Ground Over Romantic Problems

Days of our Lives Ava won’t be happy if she discovers that Rafe continues to try to help Nicole. Ava knows Rafe might be interested in a relationship with Nicole. Ava is unable to find a way to keep Nicole and Rafe apart. Philip is convinced that Chloe will turn to Brady. Will Philip do anything to stop Chloe from turning to Brady? Ava is a criminal and has a dark past.

Philip turned to the mafia for help after Titan, his family business, became troubled. Ava might return to the mafia in an attempt to save Nicole and Rafe. Philip might decide to go to Ava to help Brady to save Chloe. Ava and Philip will be forced to do something to keep Rafe, Chloe, and Chloe safe.