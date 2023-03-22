Two Men are Convicted for 2018 Revenge Kidnapping and Murder

Californian men were convicted for the murder and kidnapping of a missing 2018 man. This was thought to have been done out of revenge.

Robert Manor, Victor Merle Gray and Kidnapping For Ransom were found guilty by a Sacramento County jury on Friday. Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was referred to by the prosecution as a plot against Manor. In 2011, the victim, Raymond Wright, got into a collision with Manor and his wife, who suffered severe injuries due to the crash, the DA’s office said.

Wright was under the influence when the crash occurred and served time in prison in addition to completing probation for the incident, but Manor held a grudge against Wright for many years, the DA’s office said.

In January 2018, Wright disappeared and his body has never been found, said the DA’s office. Wright’s brother met a man at the victim’s house who left him a glass with a straw. This was later tested for Gray’s DNA.

Evidence found in Gray’s vehicle, including Wright’s wallet and a raincoat with his blood on it, also linked Gray to the victim, said the DA’S office. A note linking Manor and Gray’s disappearance was also discovered by authorities.

Gray to Manor was the source of the note. “complaining about not being paid for ‘delivering dude’ and asking Manor to take care of the person ‘who hand delivered you your revenge,’” according to the DA’s office.

Both Manor and Gray are to be sentenced on April 28, where they are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole for the kidnapping and murder, the DA’s office said.