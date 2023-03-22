After a brain tumor was removed, a man is left shocked and with surprising side effects

A MAN’S height soared by over a foot following the removal of a brain tumour.

Jamie Connolly was 4ft 1ins tall as a teenager.

2 Jamie Connolly thought that his 4ft 1in height as a teenager was due to him being’small for age’

2 When he was 16, he experienced a seizure from playing a videogame. He then realized that his tall stature was caused by a slow-growing cancer. Jamie, as a teenager (centre).

He thought that he was too small for his age, which he said. Birmingham Live.

Rowley Regis was a mental health assistant in Black County. He recalled being ridiculed at school because of his petite stature.

Jamie had a seizure when he turned 16 while playing video games.

After the incident, MRI scans showed that a slowly-growing brain tumour was discovered.

A low-grade, or brain, tumour was identified in him. Cancer Research UK.

According to the charity, around 175 children get diagnosed in the UK each year with astrocytoma.

Jamie said: “I later found out the tumour was growing on a part of my brain responsible for important functions, including development and growth.”

Jamie is now 35 years old and had an initial operation to remove the mass. The tumor grew fast in just a few months.

Jamie underwent three additional surgeries to remove the slowly growing tumor.

“Part of the tumour is still there as removing it all could have left me with paralysis,” He explained.

Jamie now stands at 5ft 7ins and is being monitored with regular scans.

He stated that it was a blessing to have only a low grade tumour.

Jamie told his story to honor Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

Because he didn’t know much about brain cancers until being diagnosed, he will be holding a drop-in meeting for anyone who wants to ask him any questions.

He promised to raise awareness for the disease as much as possible.

Children’s brain tumor symptoms The symptoms of brain tumours can look very similar to childhood diseases and may vary among children. Cancer Research UK We urged parents to bring their kids to a GP if they experience any of these symptoms. Headaches

feeling or being sick

seizures (fits)

Problems with vision or their eyes

Problems with strength, balance and coordination

Behavior changes

Problems with their posture

Puberty delayed or stopped

Head measurement is larger than normal for babies The location of the tumor in the brain will determine the symptoms. However, it is important to remember that childhood cancers are rare. These symptoms may also be due to other conditions. Always get checked out if you have any doubts.

UK-based Brain Tumour Charity Parents should consult a doctor if they notice a slowing or stoppage in their child’s growth, especially if it is a sign of a brain tumor.

The charity stressed that many children may also have additional symptoms such as:

delayed puberty

Excessive fluid intake: Feeling thirsty, drinking lots.

Wee production is excessive.

This isn’t the first instance of unusual growth in relation to a tumor.

Over six months, Dad Andrew Smith grew to 6ft 5in high and then to 7ft6in. Doctors diagnosed him with pituitary cancer.