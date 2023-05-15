Two ex-Ministers of the Cabinet endorse Tory’s campaign for London mayor

Today, a Tory underdog running for London’s mayor received a surprise boost when two former cabinet ministers supported his campaign.

Samuel Kasumu, former adviser to No 10, won over former culture secretary Nadine Dorries as well as former Chancellor Nadhimzahawi.

Conservative MPs backed Boris Johnson’s comeback last year and encouraged the concept.

Mr Kasumu has vowed to scrap Sadiq Khan’s controversial ULEZ emissions tax if he wins the keys to City Hall.

London Tories Andrew Boff, Nick Rogers and Susan Hall are all having a tilt to be the party’s candidate in next year’s election.

Kit Malthouse and Paul Scully, former education secretary Kit Malthouse are both considering running for office.

Throwing his weight behind Mr Kasumu – a councillor – Mr Zahawi said: “Samuel has not only demonstrated his commitment to serving his country, but more importantly I have seen first-hand his willingness to go the extra mile for the greater good.

“There is nothing that would make me happier than seeing Samuel in City Hall as the next Mayor of London.”

Ms Dorries told him on her TalkTV show: “Someone with your personality, with your warmth, and your ambition, I think you will do really well.

“I’ve known you since you were very very young, and you are someone with that open, transparent, and warm attitude towards doing the job.”

Daniel Kawczynski is a Tory colleague who has also expressed his support for Mr Kasumu.

Previously Boris Johnson’s communities guru, he claims to have been the most “senior black adviser in government” before quitting in 2021.

In a resignation letter – later retracted – he blasted the then PM for pursuing a “politics steeped in division” and said minority voters were less likely to choose the party.