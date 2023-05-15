Stacey Slater of BBC EastEnders is at breaking point after she STILL cannot pay her bills

STACEY’S money problems get worse when the bailiffs come to her house and take it away.

In the current BBC soap, the mother of four (played Lacey Turner), has felt the effects of the rising cost of living.

Stacey gets a surprise when the bailiffs arrive at the Slater household

Stacey receives a pleasant surprise from the bailiffs when they arrive at Slater's household
Stacey learns her daughter is bullying another girl in school

Stacey discovers that her daughter has been bullying another girl at school
Martin and Stacey share a heart-to-heart

Martin and Stacey talk about their feelings

Viewers know that Stacey has resorted to desperate measures to keep her family afloat by selling risqué photos of herself in her underwear on a website called Secret Cam.

Stacey’s cash flow is not improved by the extra income.

Stacey will face another setback as bailiffs visit her and clear her house.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) offers Stacey some support, but she insists she’s able to deal with the situation.

Stacey becomes distracted by an offer she receives on Secret Cam.

Stacey wants to know if Eve can keep an eye on the bap truck for her while she goes home.

But, when Eve returns home, she is shocked to find Stacey all dolled up and confronts her on what’s going on.

As we find out that Lily Turner (a pregnant Lily) has been bullying another student at school, the stress for Slaters continues.

Stacey, Martin and their friends soon discover that Stacey’s behaviour was a direct result of her being bullied.

Martin takes Stacey to a picnic, where the two share an emotional moment.

The former couple will rekindle the romance.

Martin Fowler, actor James Bye said the Metro: “We have these conversations quite a lot with the story team and Chris Clenshaw, our Executive Producer.

“Where they are right now is a really fun place for Lacey and me. With all the history that they’ve got, they are definitely closer right now than when they were in a romantic relationship.

“But it’s always going to be bubbling under, and the fans seem to want Martin and Stacey to get back together, and I’m not saying they won’t, but I quite like the fact that we don’t know if that will happen.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One from 7:30pm.

