Twitter’s new favorite Taylor Swift song explores the meaning of mothering.

Tayor Swift delivered yet another Internet-winning meme on International Mother’s Day. Here, we look at the meaning of “mother is mothering” as the queen of Pop makes it to the top of Twitter trends after the Philadelphia concert.

Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour has been making headlines ever since it began as Miss Americana keeps dropping surprises for Swifties. From Speak Now Taylor’s version album announcement to introducing an addition to her setlist in every show, TS surely knows how to rule the Internet.

Explore the meaning of mothering

Taylor Swift dropped a top-tier Mother’s Day meme at her Philadelphia concert when she ‘called out’ her devoted fans saying, “Something that you guys are always saying online is ‘mother is mothering!’ Which I think you mean in a totally different context than Mother’s Day…”

For those not in the loop with the latest pop culture lingo (let’s be honest, nobody really is), Mother is mothering simply means ‘mother is slaying’ which is where fans often refer to their favorite artists as ‘mothers’. A new version of ‘yass queen’ or ‘slay’, if you will.

Fans of pop music have their favourite Mothers, from Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift to Adele to Rihanna, which also hint at how these singers transformed over the years, going from the teenage girl crush into MOTHERS.

Swifties reaction to Taylor Swift’s new favorite video

Speaking of their new favorite video of Taylor Swift, a fan posted on Twitter: “Glad mother knows she’s mother.”

A second fan quipped, “Mother is aware of the fact that mother is mothering… mother has broken the fourth wall of mothering.”

Is Taylor Swift ‘chronically online?’ Another fan wondered tweeting:

Speak Now TV will be released on the date that has been announced.

If the Eras tour contributing to the treasure trove of Swift content was not enough, now fans are counting the days until the most awaited Speak Now Taylor’s Version release, dropping on July 7. Six new songs will be included in the album.