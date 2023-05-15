One of the cases featured in Netflix’s Missing: Dead Or Alive is that of David Taylor but what happened to the 59-year-old and how did he die?

Netflix, with its must-watch titles like Making A Murderer or Tiger King as well as the drama Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Stories, has been the go-to place for true crime stories over the past few years.

Missing: Dead or Alive is the latest addition to Netflix’s streaming services. It follows police investigators as they look into several cases of missing people.

The third episode focuses on David Taylor’s disappearance and questions raised by his winning $10,000 at the lottery. Many people are left wondering exactly what happened to him.

Netflix released Missing: Dead Or Alive on May 10, 2023.

The four-episode series follows officers from South Carolina’s Richland County as they urgently search for individuals who have gone missing in troubling circumstances.

Missing: Dead Or Alive focuses on Vicki Raines who has worked in several police departments, including Major Crimes for more than 20 years.

Her colleagues and she are at the center of the investigation into several missing persons in Richland County.

What happened to David Taylor from Missing: Dead or Alive?

David Taylor, the man who abandoned his car in Missing: Dead or Alive in the woods was found dead.

The third episode of the series focuses on the disappearance 59-year old David Taylor. He was a husband, father and loving man who disappeared shortly after winning $10,000 in a scratch-off lottery.

Following his disappearance, David’s pickup truck was found abandoned on the side of the I-20 highway near Broad River on the outskirts of Columbia, South Carolina.

David was nowhere to be found, nor was his mobile phone, or the ticket that he had been trying to redeem when he disappeared.

Eyewitness reports came in shortly after, saying that a man had been seen running across six lanes of highway traffic in the area where David’s truck had been found.

Investigators were puzzled by the case as David had a healthy wife Cathy with whom he was happily married for 32 years. He had three children: sons Greg, Jeff and Jessica.

As the officers dug a little deeper, though, they discovered that David’s daughter had a history of drug use and that David had asked to try methamphetamine after learning of his daughter’s habits.

How did he pass away?

According to a toxicology and post-mortem report, David Taylor was found dead from hypothermia following his intoxication with methamphetamine.

The investigation into David’s disappearance concludes in episode 4 of Missing: Dead Or Alive as officers return to the woods near where the pickup truck was discovered.

During the search, they find items of David’s clothing on the floor and before long, the 59-year-old’s body is found slumped against a tree.

As Vicki later explains to David’s widow and his brother Rob, David’s death was not the result of a struggle as there were no stab or gunshot wounds on his body.

She continues to explain that David’s meth could have made him hallucinate and panic, leading to his running through six lanes on the highway before he got stuck in the forest where he died from hypothermia.

Stream Missing: Dead or Alive now! Netflix After release on May 10, 2023.

