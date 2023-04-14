Trump returns to New York in order to take a second deposition regarding a fraud case

While protesters were chanting “New York Hate You”, a small crowd of supporters cheered when Donald Trump arrived in his motorcade to give a deposition before the New York attorney general’s office. Trump is giving his second deposition in front of Attorney General Letitia, who has sued him over misrepresenting value when he applied for loans. The last time he invoked his Fifth Amendment and refused to respond 400 times.
