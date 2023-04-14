Trump returns to New York in order to take a second deposition regarding a fraud case

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

While protesters were chanting “New York Hate You”, a small crowd of supporters cheered when Donald Trump arrived in his motorcade to give a deposition before the New York attorney general’s office. Trump is giving his second deposition in front of Attorney General Letitia, who has sued him over misrepresenting value when he applied for loans. The last time he invoked his Fifth Amendment and refused to respond 400 times.

Latest News

Previous article
It’s only recently that people have realised why colds make you nauseous.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact