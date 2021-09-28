Trump Had A Staffer Responsible for Playing Him Show Tunes When He Was Angry, New Book Reveals

Donald Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham has a new tell-all book on the way, reportedly packed with some damning stories about the former president. Among them is one particularly strange nugget about how Trump had an aide specifically tasked with playing his favorite show tunes.

According to the New York Times, the aide was known as the “Music Man” — though his real name is Max Miller, and he’s Grisham’s ex-boyfriend who is now running for Congress with Trump’s endorsement. According to Grisham, Miller was responsible for playing Trump his favorite show tunes, including the ballad “Memory” from “Cats,” whenever he was angry or upset.

The “Music Man” reveal had folks on Twitter in a bit of a giggle fit, with many joking about the inevitable movie adaptation of this particular piece of Trump’s presidency.

“I can already picture a future Iannucci-esque satire where a terrified young intern charges down a White House corridor shouting ‘Quick! Get the Music Man! He’s ripping up the seat cushions!’ just before a guy sitting on a trolley with a Casio keyboard is wheeled into the room,” one person tweeted.

It is unclear what other tunes may have been on that calming playlist for Trump, but it will presumably be explored further when Grisham’s book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” — a clever nod to the fact that she is best known for never holding a press briefing during her time as White House press secretary — is released on Oct. 5.

Grisham was involved with Trump’s 2016 campaign and stuck with him all the way through the riots, but resigned the night of Jan. 6. She was the then-first lady’s chief of staff at the time, having been succeeded as press secretary by Kayleigh McEnany.

Earlier this month, former first lady Melania Trump publicly condemned Grisham’s book, calling the former press secretary “unprofessional” during her time in the administration.

“It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House,” the former first lady said in a statement at the time. “Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”