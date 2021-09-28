Sony Pictures Television Launches 2021 Diverse Directors Program

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has begun accepting applications for its 2021 Diverse Directors Program, which is part of SPT’s overall strategy to identify and engage emerging talent from a wide range of backgrounds.

The program will provide an in-depth education about directing episodic TV at SPT and allow participants to interact with veterans TV directors, creative executives, and showrunners. The program’s intensive workshop consists of discussion and instruction from working directors, production personnel and entertainment pros about the intricacies of the pre-production, production and post-production phases.

“At SPT, we are committed to working to ensure a more inclusive environment in front of and behind the camera,” Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “The Diverse Directors Program was intended to provide another platform for underrepresented voices in the industry, and we believe it is an important part of our strategy to build a pipeline of talent that is reflective of the world around us.”

This marks the seventh year of the Diverse Directors Program. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The 2021 edition starts in January and ends in the spring. Applications can be submitted here.