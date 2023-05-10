Trump found liable in E. Jean Carroll Civil Trial

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

It’s official: the verdict of E. Jean Carroll, a writer who sued former President Donald Trump in a civil suit has been announced. The jury found Trump responsible for defamation, sexual abuse and not rape. Carroll’s claims stemming from an incident that occurred in 1990 in a Manhattan store were awarded $5 million by a New York anonymous jury. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian is outside the Manhattan courthouse with more.

Latest News

Previous article
Is Lupus Hereditary?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder