Trump found liable in E. Jean Carroll Civil Trial

It’s official: the verdict of E. Jean Carroll, a writer who sued former President Donald Trump in a civil suit has been announced. The jury found Trump responsible for defamation, sexual abuse and not rape. Carroll’s claims stemming from an incident that occurred in 1990 in a Manhattan store were awarded $5 million by a New York anonymous jury. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian is outside the Manhattan courthouse with more.
