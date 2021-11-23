Trolls 3 to Release November 2023 in Theatrical Version

Universal has announced a November 2023 release. “Trolls 3,”Next movie in the animated series “Trolls”Franchise based on the most popular toys. The third is the most notable. “Trolls”The theatrical release will also be exclusive after the digital rental made an impact.

“Trolls 3”(working title). The film will debut in theaters Nov. 17, 2023. It will only be available in theaters. Premium video-on-demand will only be available after a minimum of 17 days or three weekends.

“Trolls World Tour”Near the start of the pandemic, April 2020 was a huge gamble. The film became the first movie to be released digitally and skip the theaters. This gamble paid off, as the film rented almost 5 million copies in three weeks with very few viewing options, particularly for children, and earned close to $100,000,000 in rental fees.

This led to Universal’s home entertainment growth of 49% in 2020 and an Oscar nomination as Best Original Song. “Trolls World Tour”International box office revenue was $47.2 million.

Original “Trolls”The global box office earned $350 million in 2016 alone. NBC also has a holiday special. “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,”The voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and much more will be heard on Friday at 9 PM ET/PT “Trolls World Tour.”

It has not been revealed which cast, director, or official title was announced. “Trolls 3.”

Right now “Trolls 3”On the same day, 2023, a Paramount comedy starring John Krasinski (and Ryan Reynolds) and an untitled Disney animated feature will both open.

“Trolls Holiday in Harmony”Follow Queen Poppy as they plan the First Annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. But things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch draw each other’s name. Meanwhile Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block, trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad.