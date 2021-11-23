Meghan Markle could be barred from becoming president – here’s why

Meghan Markle for President? Probably not.

While Meghan has never publicly stated that she has her eye on the presidency, the possibility has been speculated by quite a few people. Let’s face it, she’s charismatic and has a proven track record of caring deeply about social issues, making her more than qualified than some others.

Meghan and Prince Harry have also both been getting more involved in the political space; with Meghan having recently made headlines for taking matters into her own hands and cold-calling Republican senators to advocate for paid parental leave.

Politicians have said that she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex while calling and as it turns out, it might be that very title that would block any attempt at becoming commander-in-chief.

According to the Telegraph, the Titles of Nobil­ity Amend­ment, made in 1810, states that any individual who ‘accepts, claims, receives or retains a title of nobil­ity bestowed by a for­eign power’ is not permitted to hold federal office.

The decision to include the amendment was introduced when Napoleon Bonaparte’s younger brother Jérôme wed American socialite Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Patterson.

The marriage led to fevered speculation that their son Jerome might run for office – and the US would be subsumed into the French empire.

Meghan, of course, is eligible to run as she is a native-born citizen and it’s rumored that she refused to give up her American citizenship so she had the option to go into politics if she ever decided she wanted to do so in the future.

But if Meghan ever does pursue the presidency, this is one obstacle she’ll have to face—and it’s sure to spark controversy.