Triple M radio Host Steve Bedwell has revealed that he has early onset Dementia!

Fans have heard from Steve Bedwell, Radio Star, and Radio DJ. He is suffering from early-onset dementia.

According to The Herald Sun, the former Top-Rating FM host, best known for his role as Triple M radio’s presenter, has posted information about his health status on Facebook.

Steve took to social media and wrote: “I can no longer read my own handwriting, and I can’t remember conversations or events, even day-to-day.”

He continued: “Twice, I have been out at night and found myself parking outside a house I haven’t lived in for five years.

“I have been given 10 year’s worth of Alzheimer’s prevention.”

The Herald-Sun was also informed by the radio broadcaster that he would be concentrating on spending more time in his daughters’ company, which has been a great support system for him.

The star spoke about his children: “I had always wanted to see at least one of them get married. That’s what I fight for. They’re driving me to never give up.”

A few years earlier, the comedian, radio personality, and writer revealed to his fans that in 2007, he was diagnosed as having bipolar disorder.

He also said that his health made it more difficult for him over the years to work in the industry.

Steve opened up about his health in the Sacked: Showbiz podcast 2020. “If I did not go to work for six months because I had a badly broken hip people would welcome you back with open arms (because) it is just a broken hip.

“They won’t tell you if you have a brain injury.

Steve has worked for a long time in the entertainment industry. He is most famous for his co-hosting Triple M’s Timbo and Bedders Breakfast with Tim Smith, 1998-2001.

The talented star was not only a presenter but also wrote TV shows like The Footy Show or The Eric Bana Show.