Ashton Kutcher Sank Out By “Take A Shower” Carols On Live TV Broadcast Of College Football Game

Following his eyebrow-raising comments about showering, Ashton Kutcher happened to be showered in derision while appearing on a live TV broadcast of a college football game.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 43-year-old That ’70s Show alum appeared as a guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay, joining the co-hosts of the show at the desk of Jack Trice Stadium into his home of Iowa, en route for the game in between his home team, the Iowa State Cyclones, along with his alma mater, The University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

The actor’s voice was primarily muffled out as he talked by the sound of hundreds of fans yelling behind him, “Take a shower!” View a video of the incident, which quickly went viral.

Kutcher did not respond to the chanting and appeared unconcerned during the event, which took place a month and a half after he and wife Mila Kunis sparked controversy with comments about their bathing practices on Dax Shepard’s podcast of Armchair Expert.

According to Kutcher, “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else,” he adds, “and she has a bar of Lever 2000 that simply delivers every time. There is nothing else.”

Kunis, who has a 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and a 4-year-old son Dimitri with Kutcher, also stated on the show, “she didn’t wash her children’s clothes every day when they were younger. She was never the mom who bathed her newborns.” The actor went on to say, “Here’s the deal: if you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there isn’t much point.”

After widespread online mocking, Kutcher uploaded a lighthearted video of him and Kunis laughing off the situation by demonstrating that they are really washing their children.