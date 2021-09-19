Tributes pour in for football legend Jimmy Greaves who has died aged 81

Football legend Jimmy Greaves, best known for his spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and for his performances for England, has died aged 81.

He was a prolific striker who scored over 400 goals in his career. He also played for West Ham United, AC Milan, and is widely recognized as one of the greatest centre forwards to ever play football.

A statement released by Tottenham said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen. Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning aged 81.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

His astonishing feats in front of goal, speak for themselves and many of his records still stand until this day. Not only is he Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer with 266 goals he also holds the record for most goals scored in a single season for both Spurs and Chelsea (37 and 41 respectively).

In addition, his record of 357 goals scored in the English top-flight remains unbroken. He is also currently the only post-WWII player to have scored over 40 goals in one season. He also scored nine goals for Milan, which gave him 366 goals across the top five European leagues. This record was broken only by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017. He also holds the record for scoring six hat-tricks in England.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The Viral Democracy

In terms of silverware, Greaves won the FA Cup twice with Spurs as well as the Cup Winner Cup. In his one season with Milan, Greaves won the Italian Serie A and the 1966 World Cup with England. However, Greaves didn’t play in the final and due to the rules at the time, didn’t receive a winners medal. However, Greaves’ medal was eventually awarded by Gordon Brown, the then prime minister at Downing Street in June 2009. This campaign was spearheaded by the FA.

Greaves retired from the sport in 1980 but went on to have a successful career as a television pundit and host presenting the hugely popular Saint and Greavsie alongside Liverpool and Scotland legend Ian St John, who died in March 2021.

The football world has mourned his passing, with journalists, fans, and professionals paying tribute to their remarkable careers and talent.

He was not only great at scoring goals, but also excelled at saving stray animals from football pitches.

Jimmy Greaves 1940 – 2021