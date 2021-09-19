Kris Jenner Dons Kanye West’s Yeezy Line For Met Gala Over Heels

Kris Jenner flaunted her trainers from son-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line during the Met Gala. Her daughter may be divorcing him, but that doesn’t stop Kris Jenner from rocking trainers from Kanye West’s Yeezy collection.

To complete her Met Gala look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress wore a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 Sun trainers. The Kardashian matriarch, despite wearing black stilettos, slipped into something more comfortable later on in the evening.

The popular trainers, that retail from £270 upwards, are one of the latest designs from the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian.

American journalist Derek Blasberg posted a cheeky Instagram photo showing the 65-year-old’s shoe choice for the event. Posting to his 1.1 million followers, the 39-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Kris and daughter Kendall Jenner engaging in a sweet mother-daughter moment.

Kris Jenner, holding a martini in one hand and Kendall attending to her mother’s loose lace, radiates glamour in the photo. “@krisjenner asking @kendalljenner to tie her shoes while drinking a martini at the #metgala is peak mom goals (and I’m taking notes)” Derek captioned this iconic shot.

Kendall was quick to comment on the snap, writing: “whatever kris needs, she gets.” Despite Kim filing for divorce from the award-winning rapper earlier this year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have still been wearing the star’s designs. Kim, 40, wore a pair of sneakers from her ex-Yeezy line as she played around on the golf course in May.

The mother-of-four posted a side-profile photo of herself preparing to play on the course to Instagram. The reality TV star was quick to point out the footwear she chose for her light exercise. Fans have been hopeful that Kim and Kanye will reunite, despite their split at the end of last.

Reality TV star Kim publicly supported her husband as he released Donda, his tenth studio album in August. Kim even made an appearance on stage to remarry her ex-husband’ before the rapper released the album.

A source close to the stars claims that the Grammy-winning artist’s trainee lawyer is considering taking him back. “Kim and Kanye’s relationship is in a much healthier space,” the source told ET online.

The source then stated that the ex-couple had been spending more time together as a couple and speaking more.

“Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her,” The insider said that the couple had been spending more time together as a family with their four children.

“Their relationship had to start over in order for it to begin again, and there are still some things that he has to absolutely work on in order for things to progress.”

According to the insider, Kim acknowledged Kanye’s efforts but is still worried about his ‘loose cannon’ behavior at times. She is worried that one day he might snap and become mentally unstable again, making it an unhealthy environment for the kids,” The publication was further updated by them.